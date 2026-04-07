Lil Nas X provided kind options by Judge assault case

Lil Nas X provided by kind options by Judge assault case

Lil Nas X has been granted a path to having his felony assault charges completely dismissed after a Los Angeles judge approved his entry into a mental health diversion program.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, appeared in court on Monday where Judge Alan Schneider ruled that the charges would be cleared, provided Hill follows a strict treatment plan and stays out of trouble for the next two years.

The decision comes after the judge determined that Hill's actions during an arrest last August were related to his bipolar diagnosis and represented "aberrant from his normal conduct."

The legal trouble began last summer when Hill was arrested after being seen wandering along Ventura Boulevard wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots.

He originally faced three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Had he been convicted, the musician could have faced up to five years in prison.

However, the court took a more supportive stance during the recent hearing, with Judge Schneider noting that Hill "appears to be doing very well" and remarked that "when treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off."

Hill’s defence lawyer, Christy O’Connor, informed the court that the star had already taken significant steps toward recovery by voluntarily checking himself into a treatment facility in Arizona for nearly two months of inpatient care.

This proactive approach seems to have weighed heavily in the judge's decision to offer a diversion rather than a standard criminal trial.

The court is now scheduled to decide on the final dismissal of the charges in April 2028, as long as Hill continues to meet the requirements of the judicial order over the next 24 months.

Speaking outside the courtroom following the ruling, Hill expressed his relief and gratitude regarding the outcome.

He told Rolling Stone, “I’m thankful. Just very thankful,” while acknowledging the severity of the situation by adding that “it could have been much worse.”

By prioritising mental health support over incarceration, the ruling marks a significant turning point for the artist as he works to move past the incident and maintain his recent progress.