Zendaya reveals shocking ‘tattoo’ truth about mom Claire

Zendaya has revealed the surprising role she played in her mother’s transformation into a "walking piece of art," confessing that she was the one who originally convinced Claire Stoermer to get her very first tattoo at the age of 50.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show during the Friday, 3 April episode, the 29-year-old actress explained that she even went as far as drawing the initial design herself.

Since that first appointment, however, it seems Claire has developed a bit of an obsession with the ink parlour.

Zendaya told Hudson that her mother now calls her randomly to announce she is getting a new one, adding, "She’s covered now. She’s like a walking piece of art."

The Drama star is certainly no stranger to tattoos herself, famously sporting a small lowercase "T" near her ribcage as a tribute to her partner, Tom Holland.

That particular bit of ink made its debut at the 2025 Golden Globes, the same night the Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-stars announced their engagement to the world.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially confirmed the marriage rumours, but the actress has certainly been leaning into the bridal aesthetic while promoting her latest film, The Drama.

As fans continue to hunt for clues regarding her real-life relationship status, Zendaya remains focused on her professional successes.

Her new film, The Drama, which also stars Robert Pattinson, is currently showing in theatres.

Whether she's helping fans find wedding dresses or inspiring her mother’s extensive tattoo collection, the Emmy winner clearly enjoys keeping her inner circle, and her audience, on their toes.