‘Heartbroken' Lady Gaga calls off final Montreal show, here's why

Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel her third and final scheduled show at Montreal's Bell Centre after a respiratory infection left her unable to perform, the singer announced hours before she was due on stage.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Monday, 6 April, to break the news to fans.

"I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover. But it's gotten worse," she wrote.

"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don't think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve."

She was clearly upset about the decision.

"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. I'm so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I'm absolutely heartbroken and so sorry."

Whether the date will be rescheduled has not yet been confirmed.

Gaga had already performed two shows at the Bell Centre on 2 and 3 April as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour.

Three dates remain on the run, two in Saint Paul, Minnesota on 9 and 10 April, and a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 13 April, which will mark her ninth time playing the venue over the past year.

It is not the first health-related disruption on the tour.

Gaga previously cancelled a Miami show at the Kaseya Center in September due to vocal strain, later rescheduling it for March.

The Mayhem Ball Tour was announced in March 2025 and expanded with additional dates following the strong response to her album Mayhem.

Gaga opted for arenas rather than stadiums this time around, explaining she wanted tighter creative control over the production.

"This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it," she wrote when the tour was announced.