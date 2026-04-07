Rapper Offset shot, rushed to hospital

Rapper Offset has been shot in Hollywood, Florida, and taken to hospital, though his representative has confirmed he is stable and receiving medical care.

The Migos star, real name Kiari Cephus, was struck near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday evening.

His rep told TMZ he is "fine" and "currently at the hospital receiving medical care," describing him as "stable and being closely monitored."

Seminole County Police confirmed the incident in a statement, saying officers were called to a valet area outside the hotel after 7pm following reports of a shooting that resulted in "non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood."

Two people have since been detained and an investigation is underway.

Authorities were quick to reassure the public, adding: "The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

Offset, 33, rose to fame as a member of the Atlanta rap trio Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff, a group that defined a significant chapter in hip-hop culture throughout the 2010s with hits including Bad and Boujee and Walk It Talk It, as well as high-profile collaborations with Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and his ex wife Cardi B.

His 2017 collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on the album Without Warning produced Ric Flair Drip, his highest-charting solo moment.

Migos disbanded following the fatal shooting of Takeoff in Houston, Texas in 2022, when the rapper was just 28.

Offset has continued to release music since then, most recently dropping the surprise 11-track mixtape Haunted by Fame on Halloween 2025, featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap.