Britney Spears controversy grows as court date approaches next week

Britney Spears is facing a criminal charge in California after a driving incident that happened last month.

Prosecutors say that the 44-year-old singer was arrested on March 4 while driving on a highway in California.

Police reported that her car was moving in a way they considered unsafe and too fast.

After the arrest, officials later filed a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Toxic singer’s team reacted strongly and called the situation completely inexcusable as they also said that she will follow the law and take the right steps moving forward.

Britney is expected to appear in court next Monday, although she may not need to attend in person because it is a minor charge.

In many similar cases, people do not go to jail if there is no accident or injury involved.

Instead, they can get probation, fines and have to attend a safety or education program.

Reports say the music icon has also checked herself into a treatment facility after the arrest.

Her representatives say that she is focusing on getting help and support and her family is standing by her during this time.

However, Britney Spears is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, known for many hit songs and a long career in music.