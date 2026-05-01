Megan Thee Stallion reveals her 'priority' as major day approaches

Megan Thee Stallion founded the Pete and Thomas Foundation in 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is shifting her focus back on a cause close to her heart.

On Thursday, April 30, the Grammy-winning rapper — who recently made an early exit from her Broadway run in Moulin Rouge! — announced a new partnership between Habitat for Humanity and her foundation, the Pete & Thomas Foundation, which she founded in 2022 in honour of her late parents Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr.

“Caring for our older adults has always been a priority for me and making sure their homes are safe and well-maintained is a critical part of that commitment,” said Megan in a statement. “I’m proud that the Pete & Thomas Foundation teamed up with Habitat for Humanity on this initiative because it goes beyond just fixing homes. It’s about showing love and providing peace of mind to the generations that came before us.”

The new partnership coincides with Megan Thee Stallion Day, celebrated in the rapper’s hometown of Houston, Texas, on May 2, which also happens to be the birthday of Megan’s late mother. The day honours Megan’s philanthropic work as well as her parents’ legacy.

Megan’s mother Holly, who was a rapper herself under the stage name Holly-wood,” played a huge influence in Megan’s early exposure to music. Sadly, she passed away from brain cancer in 2019.

Meanwhile, Megan’s father Joseph was absent for the first eight years of her life due to being incarcerated, but they became close after he was released. He passed away when Megan, now 31, was just 15 years old.