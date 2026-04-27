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East Austin shooting near Sam's BBQ leaves 2 injured; police search for suspect

The incident took place in the 2000 block of E12 Street just before 8:30 p.m, per the Austin Police

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

East Austin shooting near Sam&apos;s BBQ leaves 2 injured; police search for suspect
East Austin shooting near Sam's BBQ leaves 2 injured; police search for suspect

At the buzzing Sam’s BBQ, a go-to place for most of the Austin natives, the shooting incident occurred on Sunday night, April 26, 2026.

The firing incident has left two people wounded at East 12th Street which remained blocked between Chicon and Alami streets, with investigation continues.

According to the Austin Police Department, the incident took place in the 2000 block of E12 Street just before 8:30 p.m.

As per the latest details by the APD, the suspect fled the scene and is at large, but there’s no immediate danger to the public in the area.

The police said multiple people were wounded and receiving treatment in the nearby medical facility; however, the officials did not provide the exact number of victims.

An employee of Austin Daquiri Factory, Sam’s BBQ next door, told a local publication, Austin American Statesman, that there was a shooting on East 12th Street but declined to comment further for the privacy of those affected.

The outlet added further that the daiquiri shop earlier on Sunday, April 26, shared a video post on social media for a scheduled event titled “Sunday Funday” from 4 to 8 p.m. that featured crawfish, music, barbecue and a mechanical bull contest.

A local Austin media outlet, an ABC affiliate, KVUE, reported that the shooting incident has not caused any casualties and everyone is expected to survive.

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