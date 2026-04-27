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Sabastian Sawe shatters history—first marathon ever run under two hours

Kenyan GOAT Sawe smashed the previous world record by a breathtaking 65 seconds

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 27, 2026

Sabastian Sawe shatters history—first marathon ever run under two hours
Sabastian Sawe shatters history—first marathon ever run under two hours

Sabastian Sawe, the trailblazing Kenyan, made history with a record-breaking London Marathon win on April 26, 2026.

Sawe, who entered the London Marathon 2026 as the defending champion, shattered the world record by completing the race in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

This way, the Kenyan GOAT Sawe smashed the previous world record by a breathtaking 65 seconds.

He beat Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who was competing in his debut marathon and closed the run in 1:59.41.

After smashing the men’s world record, the humming Sawe said, “It was a day to remember for me” and thanked the huge crowds who crowded the streets of the British capital to witness one of the greatest performances in a sport.

Although, the fact is, the mile has been replaced by 1,500 meters as the main four-lap race in major events like the Olympics.

But the marathon is a cornerstone of elite running, and the two-hour mark remains a nice, round number at a distance that has its roots in ancient times.

For context, Kenyan long-distance great Eliud Kipchoge did break 2 hours in 2019, but he couldn’t register his name in record books since it was a custom-designed race— the 1:59 Challenge.

The race was competed on a 6-mile track, where Kipchoge finished in 1:59.40.

On Sunday’s sunny London morning, Sawe beat that time by 10 seconds on one of the world’s flat-terrain marathon courses.

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