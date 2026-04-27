Is Outlook down? Microsoft users report email issues amid outage: Here's what we know

Is Outlook down? Microsoft users report email issues amid outage

Outlook has crashed on the very first day of the week, turning out to be a real case of the 'Monday Blues' for hundreds of users worldwide.

The internet traffic monitor Downdetector has reported that users reporting problems have increased

As per the British publication Metro.co.uk, which cited Downdetector data, the email service Outlook went down just before 10am on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Over 800 users have reported a problem in the UK, while more than 400 people have reported the same outage in the U.S.

Of the major outages users are reporting, glitches with logging in account for roughly 64 percent of the total.

Amid the outages, Microsoft has released a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “We’re investigating an issue where users may be experiencing intermittent issues accessing Outlook.”

However, the company has provided a link for its users to check for the latest status on the issue by visiting status.cloud.microsoft.

Technical analysis indicates the disruption may originate from how Microsoft servers communicate with third-party email clients.

Many users initially feared security breaches due to the nature of the authentication errors before the official confirmation of a system-wide problem.