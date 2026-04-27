Is eBay down? E-commerce platform faces partial outages as billing issues frustrate users

The powerhouse of e-commerce, eBay, is facing outages that erupted late Sunday, April 26, into Monday, April 27, 2026.

Multiple monitoring sites have been reporting outages with thousands of users reporting problems with billing, search functions, and page loading.

Although the company’s official status page claims that core services remain in good working condition amid ongoing glitches.

Although the outages are partial in nature, the issues have caused a significant problem for a portion of buyers and sellers.

In latest update, eBay’s System Status page has confirmed a specific service disruption related to billing and stated that the teams were actively investigating.

The current outage appears to be partial, as other functions such as buying, selling, shipping, and login showed as operational.

However, eBay users worldwide have encountered glitch messages like timeouts and incomplete transitions.

The reports started to emerge midday Pacific Time on online traffic monitoring sites such as Downdetector.

Online users reported being unable to complete transitions, access invoices, or finalize purchases, while search results often displayed errors or returned no items.

Credit: Screenshot via Downdetector

As of now, the company has not issued a complete public statement regarding the scope of outages but typically redirects affected users to its status board and customer support.

The company has faced similar billing issues in late March and mid-April.