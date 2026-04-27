LaLiga 2 star sparks brawl by punching rival as riot police rush pitch

LaLiga 2 star lost complete control during a soccer game on Sunday, April 26, at the Aragon Derby played between Spanish clubs Zaragoza and Huesca.

The game erupted into massive brawl after Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada thrown punches to rival Husesca skipper Jorge Pulido into the 99th minute of the match.

It was a tense match to survive Spain’s second division, commonly called the Segunda Division.

Andrada lost complete control with Zaragoza behind their arch rivals 1-0 in the dying moments of the game on Sunday, April 26.

The Argentine was handed a second yellow card for pushing over a Huesca player in stoppage time at the end of a fight for Segunda Division.

He then rushed towards Huesca skipper Jorge Pulido and dealt a blow to his face.

That fierce ‘punch’ led to red cards for Husesa goalkeeper Dani Jimenez and Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende as well.

Andrada, later realizing he did wrong, issued an apology, saying he “lost focus” and is open to any disciplinary action.

While his club, Zaragoza, also made a statement, saying it “strongly condemns what happened” and will “take the appropriate disciplinary measures.”

Andrada, 35, who has appeared in four games for Argentina and has a permanent contract with Zaragoza from Mexican club Monterrey.