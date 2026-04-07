Selena Gomez achieves rare milestone as her pregnancy rumours speculate

Six years. $30 million raised. And somehow, Selena Gomez is just getting started.

Her brand, Rare Beauty, is not just another celebrity makeup line – it’s quietly outpacing heavy hitters like Rhode, Haus Labs and Kylie Cosmetics in market share.

The only one still ahead? Fenty Beauty – though Rare just claimed the title of most Googled beauty brand this past year.

Not for a brand built on feelings.

“It’s important we continue to expand our mission and vision,” the Single Soon singer said, doubling down on her pledge to donate one percent of sales to mental health causes through the Rare Impact Fund.

And it’s working. Between Sephora and Ulta Beauty—yes, both— the brand is everywhere. The Ulta rollout alone helped raise over $2 million.

“Together we’ve already raised over $2 million in support of youth mental health… We’ve been able to reach over 3.5 young people annually,” she added.

But Gomez insisted this was always bigger than blush. “I’ve been in a makeup chair since I was seven… I wanted to create a welcoming space in beauty, where people can feel good about themselves.”

Her philosophy? Refreshingly simple: “I believe makeup is something to enjoy, not something you need.”

This week she picked up the Excellence in Beauty Philanthropy Award, proving her point – beauty cans sell and mean something.

Or, as Robert Redford once put it: “The glory of art is that it cannot only survive, it can lead.”