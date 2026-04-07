Sarah Ferguson 'reunites' with Andrew for secret meetings

Sarah Ferguson reunites with Andrew: Fergie's whereabouts mystery resolved

Eyebrow-raising details about Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts came to light, leaving fans in shock.

The former Duchess of York has been in the headlines as she has been away from the public eye since the Christening ceremony of her granddaughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Following her disgraceful exit from royal life, Fergie has been keeping a low profile, but the mystery has been resolved.

Reported by Closer, Sarah Ferguson has reunited on multiple occasions with her former spouse, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The source claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother "smuggled in and out in a removal van" to visit the former Duke of York, who resides in a royal property, Wood Farm.

"Sarah has been to Wood Farm on different occasions and has been a rock to Andrew," an insider shared.

The report stated, "On one occasion, she was brought in the back of Andrew’s car, hidden in the footwell and under a blanket. The second time, the staff said she came in via a removals van."

Since the Epstein emails revelations, Sarah Ferguson has suffered personal and professional setbacks.

Earlier, it was shared that she has been relying on her sincere friends for support, but now it appears that the exes, Andrew and Sarah, have once again reunited to back each other in hard times.