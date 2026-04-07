Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni refuse to settle legal battle amid chaos

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reportedly rejected settlement talks over their civil case and are now moving forward to trial.

Last week, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 of 13 claims in Lively’s lawsuit, including allegations of harassment and defamation, against her It Ends With Us co-star and director.

Baldoni denied all those allegations which were made against him and his film studio, Wayfarer.

Editors at MailOnline reported that both Lively and Baldoni remain at their different ways, even though Judge Liman asked them to update the court on any settlement.

No agreement was reached in pre-trial hearings and the trial is scheduled to start on 18 May.

The judge, however, ruled that Lively could not file a sexual harassment claim under federal law because she was an independent contractor on the film and she also could not bring a harassment claim under California law because the filming took place in New Jersey.

Only three claims are going forward and that are “breach of contract, retaliation and aiding and abetting in retaliation.”

A Simple Favor actress posted a long statement on Instagram saying that she will continue to fight to expose people and systems that harm, shame, silence or retaliate against victims.

Blake also added that she will not waste the privilege of being able to stand up and thanked supporters for keeping her going.