Chloe Fineman’s SNL story sparks backlash after controversial edits

Chloe Fineman has come under online criticism after a story she shared about her teenage years started getting attention again.

During a group interview with Vanity Fair, the Saturday Night Live star spoke about being fired from a summer camp job at 16 after “pantsing” a six year old child.

Chloe said that it happened after the child kept lifting her shirt. However, the story sparked massive reactions online in no time.

Many people felt the incident was uncomfortable and questioned why it was being told in a humorous way as some also raised concerns about accountability and boundaries.

The situation grew further when viewers noticed changes in the interview as reports say that the edited version removed key details, including the child’s age and some more direct parts of the story.

Reactions from other cast members were also cut.

Moreover, this led to more criticism, with some accusing Vanity Fair of trying to soften the situation instead of addressing it openly.

So far, neither Chloe Fineman nor Vanity Fair has responded publicly to the backlash.

As the discussion continues online, the incident sparked conversation among people online about comedy, responsibility and how sensitive moments are handled in media lately.