Zendaya credits 'Spider-Man' for introducing her to her 'love' Tom Holland

'The Drama' actress can't help but gush and blush over her fiancé Tom Holland

Zendaya will forever be grateful to the Spider-Man franchise for introducing her to her “love” and “best friend,” Tom Holland.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, April 6, the Euphoria star took a walk down memory lane to her past projects, including Disney’s Shake it Up, The Greatest Showman, and, of course, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Lots comes to mind,” Zendaya said with a grin as a picture of her in Spider-Man’s arms appeared on the screen.

The Drama actress noted how “crazy” it is to be a part of the franchise she grew up watching. “To be a part of them, and the joy that it brings to people…” said Zendaya, before reflecting on what it brought to her own life.

“It brought into my life love and my best friend,” she gushed as she stole another glance at the picture from their early days.

Zendaya, 29, and Holland, also 29, famously met while filming the 2017 Marvel hit. After years of romance rumours, the pair confirmed their relationship in 2020. They got engaged in late 2024, and it was rumoured they secretly wed earlier this year.

Though the couple is choosing not to confirm or deny the rumours for their privacy’s sake, fans will get to see them share the screen once more as Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theatres on July 31.

“I’m excited for you to see the next one,” Zendaya told Barrymore. “I am already so proud of the work, and I’m so proud of Tom. This next one — I’m blown away,”