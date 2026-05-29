Brad Pitt hit by fresh blow after conflict over kids with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has received another heartbreak from one of his kids after recent reports emerged about him feeling “alienated” from the children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star’s son Maddox is following in his other siblings’ footsteps and filed to remove his father’s name from his, legally.

The 24-year-old listed the reason as “personal” and requested for his name to be changed to Maddox Chivan Jolie from Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, according to Daily Mail.

The legal action is reportedly a formality since Maddox prominently dropped his father’s surname in the credits of his work as an assistant director for Jolie’s recent movie, Couture.

Maddox became the fourth of Jolie and Pitt’s kids to drop the F1 actor’s name, following Shiloh, Zahara, and Vivienne.

This comes after Pitt recently missed his daughter Zahara’s graduation which caused quite a stir. However, days later sources close to the actor claimed that Jolie has made him feel unwelcomed and alienated with the kids, which is why going to the graduation was not an option.

They also shared that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has given up the hopes of ever marrying again and having more kids because of how his marriage ended with the Maleficent actress.