Suki Waterhouse gushes over friendship with Taylor Swift ahead of wedding

Suki Waterhouse has been Taylor Swift's friend for a long time and both the artists have showed support towards each other's careers as well as personal lives and the British singer could not be happier for the pop superstar as she begins a new chapter of her life.

The 34-year-old musician confirmed that she is going to the much-awaited wedding of the Grammy winner with Travis Kelce, and in the same interview also gushed about how happy she is for where Swift has gotten in her life.

The Back in Love hitmaker said, “The coolest thing about her is she gives other artists these insane opportunities that really change people’s lives. Knowing her as a friend, she’s actually been through so much," in conversation with Variety.

Waterhouse continued, "And I think the thing I always see in her is how she pulls herself through every time, and how everything that’s ever happened to her becomes another piece of art that becomes part of the legacy. That’s so inspiring — that’s the artist that you want to be.”

When asked about the wedding, the Daisy Jones & The Six star joked that she would be looking for inspiration for her own wedding with Robert Pattinson, at the ceremony.

Waterhouse and Pattinson are often spotted having lowkey dinners with Swift, and were recently seen catching up with her on her and Kelce's recent London trip.

Swift also invited Waterhouse to perform at the Wembley stadium and she became one of the openers for the Eras Tour.