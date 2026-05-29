Angelina Jolie's ex husband Jonny Lee Miller finds love again with Pilates teacher

The Hackers actor Jonny,53 was married to Hollywood sensation Angelina from 1996 to 1999

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller has reportedly found a new partner in his early fifties, the Daily Mail has revealed.

The Hackers actor Jonny,53, who was married to Hollywood sensation Angelina from 1996 to 1999, has now been reportedly been romantically involved with a stunning Pilates teacher Manuela Diago since at least June 2025.

Jonny exchanged vows with actress Angelina, now 50, in 1996, but the marriage was short-lived and the couple separated 18 months later.

Their divorce was finalised in 2000. Jonny once posted picture with Manuela back in May from a friend's wedding.

The Elementary actor first began liking her Instagram posts back in October 2024 and has shown his appreciation on most posts since.

Manuela's social media is full of content from her yoga, Pilates and barre classes which her bio says she 'teaches all over the world'.

As per reports, Angelina Jolie's son Knox and Jonny Lee Miller's son Buster are friends.

Back in 2024 Jonny admitted he once jumped out of a plane to impress Angelina on Valentine's Day.

Recalling the day during an appearance on Johnny Vaughan's Radio X drivetime show, he admitted Angelina was behind their surprise visit to a southern Californian parachute school.

Angelina went on to marry Brad Pitt, with the pair tying the knot in 2014 and separating in 2019.