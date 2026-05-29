Katie Price shares true feelings for Lee Andrews in emotional gesture

Lee reportedly called Price from prison on Wednesday morning (27 May)

Katie Price appears to be in a much better place after talking to her missing husband, Lee Andrews, who claims he is being held in a Dubai prison.

The TV reality sensation, 48, and the self-proclaimed businessman, Lee Andrews,43, married in January just days after meeting.

Lee reportedly called Price from prison on Wednesday morning (27 May).

Price had previously dedicated her cover of Get Here, written by Brenda Russell, to her husband in an Instagram post.

Teasing a new track on Snapchat, which appears to be called “I’m in Control,” Price said: “It represents everything I am right now.”

Katie revealed last week that she had filed a Missing Persons Report for Lee with the British embassy after not being able to contact him.

Andrews married Price just after 10-day whirlwind romance, a decision that sparked speculation about whether he was the right partner for the former glamour model.

The mum-of-five spoke to The Sun and told them that the call came from Dubai Al Awir jail, adding: "I have found him. He is alive, and he is OK. I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him.

Lee is apparently set for release on Monday from the notorious 'Dubai Alcatraz' Al Awir prison, so long as a four-figure fine is paid to secure his freedom.