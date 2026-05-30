Is Euphoria coming back without some of its biggest stars?

Euphoria is once again leaving fans confused about if it is really ending or coming back for more seasons.



The current season was said to be the last, but people started questioning it after HBO listed the final episode as a “season finale” instead of a “series finale.”

That small change has made fans think the story might not be over yet.

Some reports say that the third season was always planned as the ending and nothing has changed from HBO’s side.

But other sources claim creator Sam Levinson has already talked with HBO about the possibility of continuing the show in the future, even though nothing is confirmed.

The show’s popularity has also made things more interesting.

However, the new season got huge viewership numbers, including about 20 million viewers for the first episode, showing that the series is still very strong.

Moreover, if the show does return, it may not look the same. Big stars like Zendaya are expected to move on because of other big Hollywood projects.

Sydney Sweeney and other cast members have also stayed quiet about what will happen next.

There is also talk that the show could continue with a new story or even a new cast, but nothing has been officially decided yet.

For now, fans are still waiting to know what really happens next.