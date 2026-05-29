Spotify reveals the artists expected to take over summer playlists in 2026

Spotify revealed its predictions for the songs that could dominate summer 2026, with artists like Drake, Zara Larsson and Ella Langley leading the list.

The music platform released a list of 30 tracks as it believes that could become this summer’s biggest hits.

The predictions were made using streaming numbers, viral online trends and the growing popularity of certain songs on social media.

One of the biggest names on the list is Zara Larsson, whose song “Stateside” with PinkPantheress has been getting massive attention online.

The track became especially popular on TikTok and helped Zara reach one of the strongest moments of her music career in recent years.

Drake was also featured majorly on the list, with Spotify expecting a few of his songs to perform well during the summer because of strong streaming numbers and fan interest online.

Country singer Ella Langley was another standout name, as her fast growing popularity shows that country music is still connecting with a wide audience after becoming a major trend over the last two years.

The list, however, also included artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter, all expected to have a strong summer season.