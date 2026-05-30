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Another one of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's kids drop father's last name

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox, Vivienne
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Another one of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt&apos;s kids drop father&apos;s last name
Another one of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's kids drop father's last name

Maddox Jolie-Pitt has filed to legally drop his father's surname, becoming the latest of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children to distance themselves from the Pitt name.

Court documents obtained by E! News on 29 May show that the 24-year-old, born Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, has requested his name be legally changed to Maddox Chivan Jolie. 

Representatives for both Angelina and Brad have not yet publicly responded to the filing.

The legal move follows steps Maddox had already taken informally. When he served as assistant director on Angelina's film Couture, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, his name appeared in the production credits without "Pitt." 

The legal filing now makes that change permanent. He is far from alone among his siblings.

Shiloh was the first to take the formal legal route, filing to drop Pitt from her name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, with the request granted the following August. 

Zahara has gone by Zahara Marley Jolie since joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman University in 2023, and was introduced under that name when she graduated from college earlier this month. 

Vivienne, meanwhile, was credited simply as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for The Outsiders musical in 2024, where she worked alongside her mother. 

That leaves Pax and the twins Knox and Vivienne, though Vivienne has already made her preference clear in a professional context.

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