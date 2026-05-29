Olivia Rodrigo gives rare update on Taylor Swift legal scandal years later

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift’s mutual admiration came to an abrupt end after the Deja vu copyright drama back in 2021, and the pop star finally spoke about it publicly.

In a new interview, the 23-year-old musician was asked about how the online speculations and theories affected her back when Swift was rumoured to have taken legal action against her.

The drivers license hitmaker said, “I think I tried to not let it get to me or upset me. I think I just try to keep it trucking. It was so long ago. I think there’s no use in harping on it,” during the New York Times’ Popcast interview.

Rodrigo went on to share that she has always tried keeping her focus towards what matters and not hold grudges, saying, “I just try to make songs that I love and try to be kind and good to other people and supportive of other people. I’ve always tried to be like that. At the end of the day, I think that’s all you can do.”

The Vampire songstress was one of the biggest Swifties in the community, often gushing over the Eras Tour performer, until theories emerged about her copying the Grammy winner.

Rodrigo credited Swift after sampling her song New Year’s Day on her 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back, but fans claimed that her song Deja Vu used Swift’s Cruel Summer without giving her the credit.

Subsequent reports emerged about Swift legally suing Rodrigo for the royalties but the legal situation has not been confirmed by either of the parties.