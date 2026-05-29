Kanye West cleared to perform in Netherlands despite global backlash

Kanye West is scheduled to perform two shows in the Netherlands

Kanye West is officially heading back to Europe despite facing bans and backlash in several other countries over his past antisemitic remarks.

According to Reuters, Dutch officials have confirmed there are no legal grounds preventing the rapper — now known as Ye — from entering the Netherlands for his upcoming concerts next month.

The controversial artist is scheduled to perform at the GelreDome arena in Arnhem on June 6 and 8, marking his first European shows since 2014.

The decision comes after Dutch lawmakers urged the government to block Ye from entering the country due to his previous praise of Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology. However, migration minister Bart van den Brink said authorities found no basis to deny him entry.

“Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering (the Netherlands). We have not found those in the analyses that were conducted,” he said. “His past statements are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry.”

Ye, 48, has faced mounting consequences over the past year. In April, the United Kingdom reportedly denied him entry, forcing the cancellation of his planned Wireless Festival appearance in London. Concerts in Marseille and Poland were also scrapped amid controversy surrounding the rapper.

The backlash intensified after the release of “Heil Hitler,” a song promoting Nazism.

Earlier this year, Ye attempted to address the controversy in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad, where he apologised for his behaviour and blamed it on an untreated bipolar disorder and a previously undiagnosed brain injury.