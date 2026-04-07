Kanye West's festival cancelled after heated public debate

Wireless Festival has been cancelled after Kanye West, now known as Ye, was denied entry into the U.K.

The festival organisers said the Home Office withdrew Ye’s Electronic Travel Authorisation and all ticket holders will get refunds.

The organisers said, “As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

The rapper has faced criticism over antisemitic comments and actions in the past few years. However, his two sold-out shows in Los Angeles last week brought even more attention and public concern.

Many were unsure if he would be allowed to perform in the U.K. after these controversies.

West earlier alsoapologised for his past statements in a Wall Street Journal ad in January.

On Tuesday, he even offered to speak with Jewish leaders in the U.K., showing he wanted to take steps toward change.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, spoke in Ye’s defence.

He said, “I have witnessed many episodes of despicable behaviour that I have had to forgive and move on from. If I wasn’t before, I have become a person of forgiveness and hope in all aspects of my life, including work.”

Moreover, the festival was under scrutiny since Ye was first announced as the headliner.