Goodbye Colbert, hello Byron Allen: CBS reveals 'Late Show' replacement

Good Morning America may have lost Janai Norman this week, but over at CBS another seismic shift is underway in late-night television.

Following the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the network has announced that Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed will step into the coveted 11:35 p.m. slot beginning May 22.

Colbert’s final episode airs May 21, ending a decade-long run that helped define CBS’ late-night identity.

The following night, viewers will be greeted by Allen’s stand-up showcase, which has quietly aired at 12:35 a.m. for years.

CBS is doubling down on Allen’s brand of comedy, pairing Comics Unleashed with his game show Funny You Should Ask to create a two-hour block of laughs.

Allen, who launched Comics Unleashed two decades ago, said the move fulfills his original mission.

“I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love—make people laugh,” he explained.

“I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block… because the world can never have enough laughter.”

The announcement came as fans continue to mourn the end of Colbert’s tenure.

CBS first revealed plans to cancel The Late Show in July 2025, closing the curtain on a franchise that has lasted 33 years.

Colbert, however, won’t be disappearing from the spotlight.

The 61-year-old host is already collaborating with director Peter Jackson on a new Lord of the Rings film, developing a script based on chapters from the first book that never made it into the movies.