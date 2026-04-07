How to make money on Picsart? Design company announced new monetization program

Picsart has launched a creator monetization program that pays users based on audience engagement.

The AI-powered design platform stated that the payment will be made no matter how much the follower count is.

The program referred to as “Earn with Picsart” is open to all creators with no specific list and no minimum follower count. With the help of the platform’s AI tools, creators can generate their original content and participate in brand campaigns.

The design can further be shared across social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The revenue can be earned on the basis of views, comments, shares, and reach.

In a statement, Picsart founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan said, “Platforms have never truly committed to compensating everyday creators. Earn with Picsart is our commitment to the millions who have made this community what it is.”

The company reached the unicorn status in 2021 after a $130 million Series C led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

This monetization campaign directly focuses on user engagement, positioning the platform against rivals Adobe and Canva in the $104 billion creator economy.

The company warns that simply generating images from AI without any creative effort will not lead to substantial earnings.