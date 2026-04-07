Prince George eyeing title of tallest king

Prince George nearly towers over mum in heels

The coming year is shaping up to be a milestone one for Prince George, who will be stepping into secondary school this September.

At just 12, the young royal is already turning heads with his impressive growth spurt, leaving royal fans in awe at the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on Sunday.

George was nearly the same height as his mother, Kate Middleton, even with her Ralph Lauren heels on, and towered over his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

Fans flooded social media with comments like, "I still can’t get over how tall he’s gotten… and he’s not yet 13," and, "Prince George (not yet 13) is almost as tall as his mum in heels!"

Others speculated, "He will probably be taller than Papa," pointing to Prince William.

The Easter appearance marked a stark contrast to 2023, when George last attended the service before his mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Photos from back then show a nine-year-old Prince George who looked noticeably smaller.

This growth has been apparent at other family events too, including last Christmas, when George joined his parents at both the Christmas Day service and Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service.