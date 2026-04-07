Offset shooting update: Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after denying involvement

Rapper Lil Tjay has denied any involvement in the shooting

Offset’s shooting case just blew wide open as Lil Tjay is arrested.

According to Page Six, the rapper, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested in connection with an incident that left Cardi B’s estranged husband injured at a Florida casino on Monday, April 6. He was booked into Broward County Jail on April 7 and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, with a $500 bond set.

The shooting unfolded Monday night outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Police confirmed “one person has been charged in connection with the incident.” Another individual was detained but not charged, and officials noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was transported to a nearby hospital with what police described as a non-life-threatening injury. The shooter’s identity and motive remain unclear.

But Lil Tjay’s legal team is pushing back hard on any claims tying him to the shooting itself. His attorney, Dawn Florio, said before his arrest, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

She added, “We encourage people to consult trusted news sources and to verify the accuracy of any reporting before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”