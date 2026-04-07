Wireless Festival cancelled after government bans Ye from entering Britain

The Wireless Festival organised in London has been cancelled after the British authorities banned rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) from entering the UK.

He was scheduled to headline the July event.

Ye filed for an Electronic Travel Authorization to visit the UK, but the Home Office blocked it on the grounds that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good” following his antisemitic remarks.

Rapper “should never have been invited to headline Wireless,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The event, scheduled to attract 150,000 people to London’s Finsbury Park for three days starting on July 10 through July 12, had been called off due to the travel ban.

Ye was widely condemned for saying antisemitic statements, expressing admiration for Hitler, dropping a song by the name of "Heil Hitler," and selling T-shirts featuring a swastika symbol.

In January, Ye released an apology in a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal, claiming that his behaviour was due to bipolar disorder.

Before the ban, Ye said he would “be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen.”