American Idol: Why Lionel Richie saved Rae?

Lionel Richie has opened up about his high-stakes decision to save Rae from elimination on American Idol, revealing that he prioritised "vibe" and stage presence when faced with an incredibly tough choice.

Following the show on Monday, 6 April, the legendary Hello singer found himself in the hot seat after winning the judges' song contest, a victory that granted him the sole power to rescue one of the bottom two contestants.

Richie, 76, ultimately chose to keep Rae in the competition over Jesse Findling, explaining to reporters after the broadcast that he "chose vibe over everything else."

The dramatic conclusion followed a '90s-themed night where judges anonymously suggested tracks for the hopefuls.

Richie, clearly enjoying his win in the song contest, joked that his success initially felt "embarrassing" compared to his fellow judges, but admitted the responsibility of choosing who stayed was a strange position to be in.

He noted that beyond the vocal performance, it was Rae's attitude and the way she held the stage that tipped the scales in her favour.

Richie’s fellow judges were quick to back the decision, despite the emotional weight of the evening.

Luke Bryan, 49, described Rae as a consistently solid performer throughout the season, suggesting that any recent stumbles were likely down to a lack of familiarity with the '90s song choices rather than a lack of talent.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood, 43, called the situation "impossible," noting that while she was surprised to see Rae and Jesse in the bottom two, the energy felt in the room often differs from what the public experiences at home.

The result was bittersweet for Rae, who was left mourning the departure of her closest friend in the competition.

The 24-year-old expressed a mix of gratitude and sadness, praising Jesse Findling as a talented artist destined for a huge career.

The remaining 11 contestants are now preparing for next week’s challenge, where they will perform hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as they fight for a spot in the next round.