King Charles holds urgent discussions after Andrew, Fergie send shockwaves

King Charles left furious after the former Duke and Duchess of York once again broke royal protocols, which also did not sit well with the key members of the firm.

Despite being in exile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly plotting schemes, sending 'shockwaves' to the Palace.

Fergie was sneaked into the former Prince's royal house, Wood Farm, on different occasions amid the growing talks about her whereabouts.

The ex-spouses reunited for secret meetings, an insider told Closer.

Upon hearing the news, the monarch held "urgent talks" to discuss the immediate measures in order to stop the Yorks from destroying the family's reputation.

"Charles did not authorise this. He was fuming when he found out, and it triggered urgent discussions at the highest level. If this continues, it undermines everything they’ve been trying to do," said the source.

Andrew has reportedly decided not to change, as he still believes that the royal perks were taken away just to calm the public's anger.

"...behind closed doors, it’s business as usual, and he’s still insisting on being called HRH," the report shared.

The royal family, including Princess William and Princess Kate, have been reassessing as they realise Andrew and Fergie's problem has not gone away.

As per the source, the Palace discussions are "about protecting the institution and ensuring there are no more secrets and lies."