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Prince Harry shares two cents on Eton as George begins new chapter

Duke of Sussex recalls time at Eton ahead of Prince George's new beginnings

By
Web Desk
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Published July 21, 2026

Prince Harry shares two cents on Eton as George begins new chapter
Prince Harry shares two cents on Eton as George begins new chapter

Prince Harry recalled his time at Eton ahead of Prince George's new chapter in new interview.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on Fox's After Hours with James Corden, where he shared his two cents about life at Eton College before George's first term at the school in September.

The host teased Harry for calling Eton one of the 'posh' schools. He said that the school Duke attended may have been "too posh" for the sport.

Harry said, "It was such a posh school that everything was an option. There was a football team."

The Duke also revealed that he was good at football in prep school but not on a good team at Eton. 

"You know what, in prep school, I was on the first team.

“And then I went to the bigger school, and I ended up on the E team. Big A team, down to E team. So that didn't feel very good," Harry said. 

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