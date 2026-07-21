Prince Harry faces new rival in ‘unique circumstance’

The Sussexes have often been criticised for not being able to hold on to loyal employees in the long-term, as the team shrinks over time.

Reports have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan have altogether around 25 key members of the team. And it is possible that the number could go up higher as a new clash is brewing between the Duke of Sussex and the newly-appointed director of his eco-firm Travalyst.

Harry had launched Travalyst in 2019 to make tourism more environmentally friendly. Even though Harry and Meghan have been called out for their frequent use of private jets – considered to be a one of the biggest polluters – King Charles’s younger son has insisted that “no one is perfect” and “we can all do better”.

All of this is very contradictory to the views that Graham Miller, the new director of the firm, had expressed, according to DailyMail’s Richard Eden.

“There was a time when mentioning on a Monday that you’d just flown back from Milan or New York made you sound sophisticated,” Graham had said as a lecturer at the University of Surrey in 2020. “Now it’s like boasting that you drank five pints and drove home.”

Meanwhile, Harry has also once claimed that “occasionally” there is a need based on a “unique circumstance” to use a private jet and ensure that his family are safe.

Although, eyebrows continued to be raised over the frequent use of the private flying service even when it cold be avoided, including the 40-minute flight from an airstrip near their California mansion to watch pop star Katy Perry perform in Las Vegas.

It is possible that this could cause some point of contention if Graham expresses his opinion more strongly and to preach the same ideas Harry has pitched with the company.