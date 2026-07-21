Future King shares update on Princess health as she undergoes major surgery

The future King has given an update on his wife's health during his latest outing after her life-saving surgery as she continues her journey to a full recovery.

Crown Prince Haakonm spoke of his wife Mette-Marit's health during his appearance in the town of Krokstadelva in Drammen, meeting residents and rescue teams who have been battling a huge wildfire.

Haakonm, in talks with media, said: "Fortunately, things are improving, thank you. But it's only the beginning of a long road to recovery."

The 52-year-old underwent a "life-saving" lung transplant in June after her symptoms from her pulmonary diagnosis, which scars the lungs and makes breathing harder, worsened.

The latest statement comes after the Norwegian Palace revealed last week that she will be entering a six-month rehabilitation period, during which she will not carry out official engagements.

Mother-of-three was discharged from hospital last week, nearly a month after undergoing her lung transplant.

The Crown Princess said she was "deeply grateful" to be in recovery, while the royal household confirmed that her health is "as good as can be expected".

"It is a great relief to have the Crown Princess back home after her hospitalisation," the Crown Prince said at the time.

"We are all very pleased that the first phase has gone so well. We are very impressed with Oslo University Hospital.

"While we know that a long road to recovery lies ahead and that complications may arise, we are very satisfied to have made it this far."

Are Holm, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, said: "The Crown Princess’s condition is as good as can be expected under the circumstances."

He continued: "Over the next six months, the Crown Princess will undergo physical rehabilitation and be closely monitored for possible complications, including rejection and infections.

"In an uncomplicated recovery, it often takes approximately one year before the patient’s condition enters a more stable phase."