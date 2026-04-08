Katy Perry shares rare glimpse of her romance with Justin Trudeau: Look

Katy Perry just gave fans another peek into her headline-making romance with Justin Trudeau – and yes, people noticed.

In a chaotic-in-a-fun-way Instagram carousel, Perry mixed glam shots, tour moments, a beach bike ride, random greens… and casually slipped in a photo of Trudeau. Subtle? Not even a little.

“Never knew karma could be so rewarding,” she captioned the post — which, naturally, sent fans into full detective mode.

By December 2025, things were Instagram official – and since then, it’s been a mix of long-distance flights, packed schedules and, apparently, a lot of effort.

“They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them,” a source shared, adding that both are focused on keeping things steady for their families.

Not exactly your average couple logistics.

Still it seems to be working. Trudeau even popped up during Perry’s Lifetimes Tour, proving he’s not afraid of a little backstage life.

“She fell for him early on because he really showed that he was interested,” the insider added.

And if things ever get too serious? They joke it off. Case in point: Perry’s recent post asking, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” — alongside their “biological age” test results.

Love, but make it science experiment.