'Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep drops surprising fashion truths

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunited – yes, Miranda and Andy in the same room – for The Devil Wears Prada 2 press event, and it was equal parts glam and gossip.

Held at the Four Seasons in Seoul, the duo leaned into the moment (and the nostalgia), even receiving embroidered red heels – because subtlety has never been Miranda Priestley’s thing.

But the real tea? It came straight from Meryl.

Looking back at the original film, she admitted fashion houses were not exactly lining up.

“Well, everybody was afraid of Anna on the first one, so we couldn’t find any clothes,” she said, referencing Anna Wintour. “Nobody would give us any clothes.”

Yes – Miranda Priestley almost had nothing to wear. Let that sink in.

This time around, things are different. “We made her simpler and just more essentially her,” Meryl explained, adding, “She loves an accessory, but there’s a fearless thing with her. Less worried about what anybody thinks.”

Off-screen, the conversation got even sharper. Speaking alongside Greta Gerwig, Meryl did not shy away from politics – specifically Melania Trump’s infamous jacket.

“The most powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’…” she said.

Her takeaway? Fashion always says something – whether you mean it or not.

And if Miranda Priestley has taught us anything, it’s this: every detail matters… even the ones you pretend not to care about.