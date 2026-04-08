Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo fuel collab rumours with telling hint

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter sparks speculations for collaboration on 'OR3'

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo might be joining forces to "heal the world" as fans put it after noticing multiple Easter Eggs the two pop stars have allegedly dropped.

The 23-year-old drivers license songstress, who is sending fans clues about her upcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, through locks had another locks next to the OR lock with the Espresso hitmaker's initials on it.

Rodrigo's eagle-eyed fans were quick to begin speculating about the meaning behind the other lock right next to her's, especially as it comes after other clues Carpenter has dropped.

Taking to X, fans expressed their excitement and theories, writing, "the actual cultural reset this would bring."

And, "ngl I do think they have a collab like in the house tour mv at the end there is a letter with 1) spider could represent in Olivia’s mv bad idea right 2) gum on the letter could be a representation of Olivia’s new single drop dead," referring to Carpenter's recent music video.

"THIS WOULD HEAL THE WORLD," chimed in a third.

Fans also noted that Amy Allen, who is a longtime collaborator of Carpenter's is credited as a writer on Rodrigo's upcoming single Drop Dead.

The Manchild songstress also seemed to drop a clue in her new Perfect magazine shoot, as a fan commented on her black shorts which were strikingly similar to Rodrigo's.

"Love how no one noticed the black leather shorts she’s wearing are the same ones Olivia wore on the festival tour. COLLAB COMING," the fan wrote.

While both Carpenter and Rodrigo have not officially commented on the rumours, in her recent interview the Vampire singer told British Vogue that she is "happy for all her[Carpenter's] success. I love the album that she's put out."