Princess Anne's one step can divide or unite the royals

Princess Anne, Known for her efforts to keep the royals united, might be thinking of using her family event to bring royals together as she's preparing invitations for the much-awaited wedding of her son Peter Phillips.

King Charles' nephew has already announced his wedding date, and the location of their nuptials has also been confirmed.

Phillips and Harriet Sperling will tie the knot in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Cirencester on Saturday, June 6.

The Princess Royal can not even dare to invite her nephew Prince Harry to the event even though she knows King Charles won't be a hurdle to the way of Harry's return.

The event may help ease tension and reunite father-son duo, but it could widen a already existing faultline within the family, as the Waleses won't tolerate the development.

Undoubtedly, Anne's potential move could trigger a new rift within the family as Prince William and Princess Kate take it as a direct threat to them amid their year-log rift.

Phillips and Sperling will tie the knot in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Cirencester on Saturday, June 6.

This will be the second marriage for Peter, who shares two daughters, Savannah and Isla, with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly. The pair, who wed in 2008, announced their separation in February 2020 and finalised their divorce in June 2021.

As per reports. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William Princess Kate, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophei and royals are invited to attend the event.

However, it's not confirmed yet that the any one from the York family would be joining the royals at the wdding as Andrew and Sarah Ferguso have already been cut off the family, While Beatrice and Eugenie skipped the Easter walk.

There are chances that the York sisters could attend the wedding of their cousin as the monarch has not fully barred them from attending the royal gatherings.

Princess Anne's son and his fiancée introduced their family unit to the rest of the royal family during the Easter service in Windsor

The 48-year-old businessman walked alongside NHS nurse and his two daughters he shares with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, Isla and Savannah.

Harriet's 13-year-old daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage to fitness instructor Antonio St John Sperling, was also introduced as part of the clan and the family of five presented a united front as the sun shone on the Berkshire chapel.