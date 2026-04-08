Catherine O'Hara's final moments revealed as brother shares new insight

Catherine's older brother Michael P. O'Hara says she is 'so happy' in 'the other world that she's in now'

Catherine O’Hara’s brother is opening up about the beloved actress’ final days before her sudden death earlier this year at age 71.

In the season 3 premiere of his podcast Dreams of Our Loved Ones, Michael P. O’Hara — one of Catherine’s six siblings — revealed that the Schitt’s Creek actress “wasn’t talking very much” towards the end of her life.

“She didn’t really want to talk on the phone. And she didn’t live close by, she’s in Los Angeles,” Michael noted, per Entertainment Weekly.

However, he still got to say goodbye to his younger sister when she came to him in a dream just days before her death on January 28. “I was hugging her, which was really beautiful. And I guess it was sort of a goodbye.”

Since then, Michael has had multiple dreams about Catherine, in which he would visit her in her new house.

“She was just so happy and very busy in the other world that she’s now in, but yeah, it’s beautiful,” he noted.

O’Hara’s cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, and her death certificate also listed rectal cancer as the long-term cause of death.