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US-Iran ceasefire: PM Shehbaz urges all parties to exercise restraint, respect truce amid violations

After securing truce, premier says Pakistan has changed forever, hopes for permanent end to war

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Published April 08, 2026

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting on April 8, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses federal cabinet meeting on April 8, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that violations of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran undermine the spirit of the peace process and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

"I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict," PM Shehbaz, who mediated in brokering the truce, said in a post on X.

The PM's request came less than 24 hours after Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts paused the six-week-old US-Israel war on Iran that has killed thousands, spread across the Middle East and caused unprecedented energy market disruption.

Mediated by Pakistan, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz also announced that he has invited the leadership from both nations to Islamabad on April 10 to further negotiate a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan has emerged as a changed country today that is viewed with respect across the world.

"Today, Pakistan is a changed country that is viewed with respect across the world,” said PM Shehbaz while addressing the federal cabinet meeting.

He went on to say that the war had, for now, been delayed. “A ceasefire is the first step, but our destination is lasting peace,” he said.

During today's meeting, the cabinet members welcomed the prime minister with applause as he highlighted a major diplomatic success for Pakistan. 

“Allah Almighty has granted Pakistan a remarkable success on the diplomatic front,” he said, adding that joint efforts helped Muslim countries play a role for peace at a time when the flames of war had engulfed the region.

Referring to recent developments, the prime minister said: “These flames have been extinguished for two weeks, and, if Allah Almighty wills, they will be put out permanently.”

He stressed that political and military leadership remained united with sincerity and goodwill during the Mideast crisis. 

The premier praised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Office for working tirelessly over the past month, while also commending Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for engaging with US and Iranian leadership. 

“If these efforts had not been made, we would not have achieved this diplomatic success,” the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz also thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Trump for accepting his request for a ceasefire, saying both sides had announced a two-week halt in hostilities. He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the UAE, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait and China for supporting Pakistan’s efforts.

He said Pakistan remained engaged throughout, including contacts with regional and global leaders.

— With additional input from Reuters

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