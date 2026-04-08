Major 'Devil Wears Prada 2' leak sparks chaos on live television

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026

Miranda Priestly would not approve of the recent Devil Wears Prada 2 faux pas.

Craig Melvin accidentally revealed that Jenna Bush Hager will appear in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel during the April 8 broadcast of the Today Show, as reported by People magazine.

The moment unfolded as the hosts discussed the highly anticipated sequel. “By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin said. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!” The camera quickly cut to a stunned Bush Hager, who replied, “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb…”

The chaos continued to unfold as Savannah Guthrie joked, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything!” while Al Roker added, “It is now!” as Melvin tried to backtrack, saying, “Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH.” Guthrie piled on with, “Why don’t you read your journal while you’re at it?” prompting Melvin to admit, “My bad!”

Details about Bush Hager’s role remain under wraps. The sequel brings back iconic stars including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The film, inspired by the fashion world shaped by Anna Wintour, is set to hit theaters on May 1.