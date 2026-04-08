Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce weigh in on Jason, Kylie Kelce's puppy name saga

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not live with Jason and Kylie Kelce’s new German shepherd puppy, but their voices have already shaped the family’s ongoing name game.

Fans will remember that last summer, Taylor joined Jason and Travis on the New Heights podcast and playfully debunked Jason’s claim that cats were “poisonous.”

She introduced Jason’s daughters to her own ragdoll cat, Benjamin, proving felines were safe and winning over the kids in the process.

That moment set the stage for the Kelce household’s ongoing “cat versus dog” debate.

Fast forward to spring 2026, and Kylie Kelce revealed on her Not Gonna Lie podcast that the family had adopted a German shepherd puppy.

Initially named Bernadette, then Matilda, the pup’s moniker changed yet again when Jason introduced her on New Heights as “Frida”, quickly nicknamed “Freddie” by the kids.

Jason, however, wasn’t done.

“I’m calling her Gunda, because I like that name better. She’s German, right?” the 38-year-old joked to Travis.

But his daughters weren’t having it.

Six-year-old Wyatt popped into the frame to correct him: “It’s not Gunda — it’s Freddie!”

Travis gave his nieces’ choice a stamp of approval: “I like Freddie.”

Jason and Kylie’s daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 12 months, appear firmly behind “Freddie.”

Kylie admitted she couldn’t resist adopting the puppy after months of her kids campaigning for a cat.

“I met some very cute cats, but like I’ve said a million times at this point, we’re not ready for that,” she explained.

“When I am ready for that, I’m gonna march my ass right back to the PSPCA and I’m gonna find me a cat that wants to come home and live at the Kelce household.”

Whether the pup’s name sticks as Frida, Freddie, or even Jason’s quirky “Gunda,” one thing is clear: the Kelce family has embraced their furry new addition.

And thanks to Taylor Swift’s earlier cameo in the family’s pet saga, the story has become another playful chapter in the ever-expanding Kelce Swift universe.