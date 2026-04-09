Imran Khan tried to extend his favourite's tenure; CDF Munir's merit proved right, says Sen Rasheed

Former federal minister Pervaiz Rasheed addresses a press conference in this undated photo. — PID/fILE

Former federal minister Senator Pervaiz Rasheed on Wednesday said former Prime Minister Imran Khan had planned to appoint his favourite to extend his tenure as army chief, but the merit-based selection of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir has set the record straight.

Speaking in the Senate, Rasheed said Pakistan today enjoys global respect, with world leaders praising the country.

He recalled that during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the economy was growing, but his government faced street protests.

Rasheed added that Pakistan, which helped mediate between the US and Iran, has also acted as a mediator between the US and China.

He said the country’s role in diplomacy reflects its longstanding contribution to regional and global peace, and he congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts.

He noted that the world continues to recognise the Pakistani leadership’s capability, highlighting the country’s efforts in preventing conflict and promoting peace.

Rasheed concluded on a lighter note, saying that after recent unseasonal rains, today’s clear skies symbolise joy and optimism.