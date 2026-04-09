Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in many ways, owes his downfall to the unofficial royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who wrote an explosive account of all the shady action of the former Duke and Duchess of York.

The ex-prince, who has been living in exile from since his arrest in February this year, had been a nuisance long before the Epstein files exposed his dirty secrets.

Lownie is known to be a respected researcher and historian in his community and he claims to have done a thorough investigation on his part before publishing his book, Entitled. In bombshell claims, the author claimed that Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite son, the disgraced Andrew, is not actually the biological son of late Prince Phillip.

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“I think he’s the child of Lord Porchester and Lord Porchester was like that,” Lownie described Elizabeth’s childhood friend juxtaposing him to Andrew. “Also, he’s a narcissist, on the spectrum in some respect, and just not a very nice person.”

Horse racing manager, Henry Herbert, Lord Porchester known as ‘Porchie’ and later the the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, was a close friend of the late Queen. Their friendship had sparked affair rumours, which Lownie believes had some truth to it.

“[Andrew] was the favourite, he was spoilt. He has a very different character to Edward and Charles and that’s because I think he has a different father,” the author said, “One of the great mysteries is how the Queen protected him.”

In response, royal correspondent, Richard Eden hit back stating that Lownie may have gone too far with the bombshell claim.

“Is royal biographer Andrew Lownie going much too far? He's now claiming that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not Prince Philip's son. Lownie alleges that the former Prince Andrew is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth and her racing manager, 'Porchie', the 7th Earl of Carnarvon”.

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Some royal fans backed Eden on his stance and shared that Lownie is showing “unfounded” grudge against the royals.

“I think Andrew Lownie, has a grudge against the RF. He keeps on and on and going on every talk show. I wouldn't even buy his book we all know what Andrew did and we are disgusted but why keep harping on. Maybe Andrew stole Fergie from him so he wants revenge,” one X user wrote.

Another stated it was to sell his books, “Lownie has books to sell and he knows that a credulous media will uncritically amplify any outlandish claim that can be used to attack the RF. He went too far some time ago.”

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Meanwhile, some entertained the idea that Lownie might be on to something while others suggested that the author merely brought back age-old rumours about the late Queen and her bestie.

“Jo[u]rnalists have been saying this for 40 years! No one could ever stand it up though!” Lesley-Ann Jones (@LAJwriter) said.

Another echoed Lownie’s thoughts, “This would make sense of why Andrew was her favourite and why his personality and intelligence are so different from those of his siblings.”