Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their key demand to their partner after an information leak caused significant damage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked Netflix to do an "internal investigation" after a bombshell article claimed that the Sussexes and the streaming giant are not on the same page.

As per Closer, Harry and Meghan are "demanding the company do an internal investigation into who’s been leaking things about them to the press."

"They want names, and they want to see real consequences handed down for what they say was a targeted attack on them," an insider shared.

After Variety's revelations, the Sussexes' spokesperson and Netflix categorically denied all the claims.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess are reportedly also working on a lucrative polo project, aiming to make a big hit after a series of setbacks.

The source shared that the upcoming project will be a "make or break" deal for Harry and Meghan to survive and make Netflix happy.

"If the show is a hit, ultimately that’s all that will matter to the people at the top" at Netflix.

"But if it doesn’t get big ratings, it will be very difficult for anyone to continue to champion them. There are only so many chances you get at this level, so they really need to prove they can deliver," the report stated.