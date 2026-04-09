 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage

Duke and Duchess of Sussex vow to find those leaking information to press

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand &apos;investigation&apos; after major damage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented their key demand to their partner after an information leak caused significant damage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked Netflix to do an "internal investigation" after a bombshell article claimed that the Sussexes and the streaming giant are not on the same page.

As per Closer, Harry and Meghan are "demanding the company do an internal investigation into who’s been leaking things about them to the press."

"They want names, and they want to see real consequences handed down for what they say was a targeted attack on them," an insider shared. 

After Variety's revelations, the Sussexes' spokesperson and Netflix categorically denied all the claims.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess are reportedly also working on a lucrative polo project, aiming to make a big hit after a series of setbacks.

The source shared that the upcoming project will be a "make or break" deal for Harry and Meghan to survive and make Netflix happy.

"If the show is a hit, ultimately that’s all that will matter to the people at the top" at Netflix.

"But if it doesn’t get big ratings, it will be very difficult for anyone to continue to champion them. There are only so many chances you get at this level, so they really need to prove they can deliver," the report stated.

Meghan Markle's explosive interview: Surprise announcement lands TV host in trouble
Meghan Markle's explosive interview: Surprise announcement lands TV host in trouble
Prince Harry given ultimatum by royal family before his bombshell move
Prince Harry given ultimatum by royal family before his bombshell move
King's threat straightens up Andrew as antics gets on Charles's last nerve
King's threat straightens up Andrew as antics gets on Charles's last nerve
Queen's health deteriorated over King Charles safety: 'Tense moment'
Queen's health deteriorated over King Charles safety: 'Tense moment'
Prince William goes against King Charles biggest wish: 'Monarch is furious'
Prince William goes against King Charles biggest wish: 'Monarch is furious'
Princess Anne's one step can divide or unite the royals
Princess Anne's one step can divide or unite the royals
Sarah Ferguson talks about her vulnerable situation: 'Really low'
Sarah Ferguson talks about her vulnerable situation: 'Really low'
Princess Anne makes meaningful visit as monarch deals with tragedy
Princess Anne makes meaningful visit as monarch deals with tragedy