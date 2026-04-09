Olivia Munn recalls on-set clash with ‘obnoxious' male co-star

Olivia Munn opened up about a tense filming experience recalling how a male co-star once halted production because he refused to let her character save his.

She feels it is a moment which reveals the challenges women still face on set.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Munn explained that her roles often involve playing strong women: CIA agents, cops, or action-driven characters.

But in one particular scene, scripted for her character to save a male colleague from being shot, the actor objected mid-shoot.

“He realized, ‘Wait, wait, wait. Hold on. She can’t save me. No, no. She can’t save me,’” Munn recounted.

She shared that the filming stopped for 45 minutes while he argued with the director.

Rather than escalate the standoff, Munn proposed a compromise.

She suggested to reframe the moment as a simple switch in positions, so it appeared she was taking out her own target rather than saving him.

“Now here’s the interesting thing: nothing changed. It’s just what he thought. I was doing the exact same thing,” she said.

The anecdote highlights the subtle but persistent resistance female actors encounter when portraying authority or heroism opposite male leads.

Munn, who currently stars as Samantha Levitt in season 2 of Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors, used the story to highlight how women often have to navigate egos and biases while still delivering the performance audiences expect.