King Charles issues letter for Australia ahead of Harry, Meghan visit

King Charles has taken note of an important problem as he personally made a move following an olive branch from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was reported earlier that there are talks being held between the Palace and Montecito to finally end the years-long feud. Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the Sussexes are planning not to drop any more bombshells in the form of memoirs or anything like that.

Following the update, the Buckingham Palace released statement from King Charles who is “deeply conscious” the woes for Australians. After Harry and Meghan claimed that they will not deliberately try to overshadow the royals, Charles is now focussing on a bigger problem which has “disrupted every facet of society” in the Northern Territory.

An advocate of protecting the natural environment and making efforts to take action against climate change, King Charles expressed his deep concern as “the Northern Territory has endured the harsh reality of climate change and borne the brunt of its destructive extremes”.

The King recalled his own visit and praised the residents for their strength in the times of challenging circumstances.

“The strength and courage displayed in recent weeks is deserving of the deepest respect and gratitude and I can only hope that the people of the Northern Territory will emerge from this period of appalling hardship with a renewed and reinvigorated sense of connection, and pride in their community.”

The monarch has had to face a slew of issues that have been taking place in his reign, including dealing with his errant brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose scandals have left been a nuisance to the royals. Moreover, the Palace is also in a quandary about the next move they have to take for the Sussexes.

Meanwhile, the King appears to be shifting his attentiont to getting key tasks done and it is possible that it could result in some harmony between the Palace and Montecito.