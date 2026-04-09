Patrick Ball gets emotional over life changing ‘The Pitt’ success

Patrick Ball is looking back at a time in his life that once felt heavy and never ending.

The 36-year-old actor, who is now being noticed for his role in The Pitt, shared how things were very different for him not too long ago.

Like many people trying to find their place, Patrick’s journey was slow and was uncertain at very times as he took on small jobs wherever he could, working in coffee shops, restaurants and even in training sessions where he got to act out being fired again and again.

“I’ve been fired more than anyone you’ve ever met… I’ve been fired thousands of times,” the ReEntry star said, remembering those days in a light way.

Along with all this, there was also a constant pressure in his life that stayed in the background.

A big student loan followed him for years, making things harder and affecting parts of his personal life, including his relationships.

Things, howver, started to change after he joined The Pitt and within a few months, he found himself in a position that he never imagined before.

“I paid off my student loans like three months into The Pitt, and that was a really profound moment because I thought I was gonna die with it,” he shared.

“It’s a huge burden to carry… I had just thought that was going to be my life forever.”